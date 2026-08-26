Vaishnaw Traces India's Path From Chip Imports To Fab Manufacturing

Vaishnaw said the approach changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, with the launch of Make in India and reforms in foreign investment, taxation and customs duties. These measures, along with schemes for mobile phone and electronics manufacturing, helped expand India's electronics ecosystem. The country now has more than 300 electronics manufacturing units, with production exceeding $130 billion and exports crossing $48 billion. Mobile phones have become India's largest exported item, ahead of petroleum products and gems and jewellery, supporting 2.5 million jobs, he said.