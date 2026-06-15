  1. home
  2. Deeptech
  3. Oracle to train 3 lakh students professionals across uttar pradesh in ai cloud cybersecurity

Oracle to Train 3 Lakh Students, Professionals Across Uttar Pradesh in AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity

The free digital learning programme will cover AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data science through Oracle MyLearn

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Oracle
info_icon

  • Oracle and UPSDM will train 3,00,000 students and professionals by 2029

  • The programme includes over 300 hours of structured learning across Oracle cloud and security platforms

  • Learners can earn badges and professional certifications through Oracle MyLearn

Oracle on Monday announced a partnership with Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data science to three lakh students and professionals by 2029.

The move aims to bolster employability and support career growth, while building a future-ready talent pool for an innovation-led economy.

Oracle's collaboration with UPSDM will deliver skills training in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science to 3,00,000 students and professionals by 2029, the ‌cloud computing company said in a release.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

It entails over 300 hours of structured learning paths across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OCI Enterprise AI, OCI Data Science, Oracle APEX, OCI DevOps, and Oracle Security.

Related Content
Related Content

"The program will be delivered for free as a digital learning experience through UPSDM’s Oracle MyLearn, which is a comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University that is used by millions of trainees around the world," the company said.

UPSDM’s Oracle MyLearn offers foundational cloud training as well as professional certifications and additional learning tailored to different skill level and goals.

"Learners can earn badges alongside professional certifications to showcase their readiness for specialised roles and to help employers identify qualified candidates," it added. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×