IIT Roorkee Opens Admissions For The 11th Batch Of Its Post Graduate Certificate In Data Science, Machine Learning & Generative AI

About IIT Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology – Roorkee is among the foremost of institutes of national importance in higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. Since its establishment, the Institute has played a vital role in providing the technical manpower and know-how to the country and in the pursuit of research. The Institute ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world and has contributed to all sectors of technological development. It has also been considered a trend-setter in the area of education and research in the field of science, technology, and engineering.