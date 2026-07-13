Powering UP’s Digital Future Through Infrastructure and Innovation

Every successful digital economy is built on a strong foundation of infrastructure. Alongside promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, Uttar Pradesh is investing in the digital networks, governance systems and advanced manufacturing capabilities that will support sustained technological growth. Together, these initiatives are creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive, citizens can access better services and emerging technologies can flourish.
One of the state's flagship initiatives is Project GANGA, which seeks to extend high-speed broadband connectivity across rural Uttar Pradesh. The programme aims to connect more than 20 lakh households and 57,000 Gram Panchayats, ensuring that the benefits of the digital economy reach villages as effectively as urban centres.
Beyond improving connectivity, the initiative is expected to create over one lakh employment opportunities and establish a network of 8,000-10,000 Digital Service Providers, strengthening rural entrepreneurship while expanding access to digital services.
"AI represents a transformative opportunity in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047." — Narendra Modi Prime Minister
Digital connectivity is being complemented by a strong focus on data-driven governance. Through CM DARPAN, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening monitoring and improving the review of development programmes by using technology to support better decision-making. The proposed State Data Authority further reinforces this vision by promoting efficient data management, greater coordination among departments and evidence-based governance. Together, these initiatives are helping create an administrative framework that is more transparent, responsive and efficient.
The state is also emerging as a major destination for digital infrastructure. Plans for eight Data Centre Parks, backed by an estimated ₹30,000 crore in investment, reflect Uttar Pradesh's ambition to support the rapidly growing demand for cloud services, Artificial Intelligence and digital enterprises. The data centre ecosystem is expected to provide 250 MW of operational capacity, expand to 900 MW, and ultimately achieve a target of 5 GW by 2030, creating a robust foundation for future digital growth.
Building the Future Industries
Alongside strengthening digital infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh is consolidating its position as one of India's leading centres for electronics manufacturing. The state today accounts for 45% of India's smartphone manufacturing and 55% of mobile component manufacturing, underlining the scale of its industrial capabilities and its growing role in the country's technology value chain.
The state's next frontier is semiconductor manufacturing. The proposed HCL-Foxconn semiconductor project, involving an investment of more than ₹3,700 crore, will establish North India's first semiconductor manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh. Besides strengthening India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem, the project is expected to generate more than 4,000 employment opportunities, creating new avenues for industrial growth and technological advancement.
"When technology gets connected with 'samvedna', when the policies are operated with 'navachaar' and when the government is based on trust, then the development is inclusive, and the future is secured." — Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
These initiatives are closely interconnected. Broadband connectivity enables citizens and businesses to participate in the digital economy. Data centres provide the computing infrastructure required for cloud services and Artificial Intelligence. Technology-enabled governance improves administrative efficiency, while electronics and semiconductor manufacturing strengthen industrial competitiveness and generate high-quality employment. Together, they form the digital backbone that supports innovation, enterprise and sustainable economic development.
Uttar Pradesh's technology journey is therefore about much more than adopting new technologies. It is about creating the infrastructure, institutions and industrial capabilities that allow innovation to flourish over the long term. By investing in connectivity, digital governance, data infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, the state is laying a durable foundation for economic progress while positioning itself as a leading contributor to India's digital future.
Major Milestones
Project GANGA: Broadband connectivity for 20 lakh+ households and 57,000 Gram Panchayats
1 lakh+ employment opportunities and 8,000–10,000 Digital Service Providers under Project GANGA
CM DARPAN for technology-enabled governance and monitoring
State Data Authority to strengthen data-driven administration
8 Data Centre Parks with ₹30,000 crore estimated investment
250 MW operational capacity, 900 MW planned capacity and 5 GW target by 2030
45% of India's smartphone manufacturing
55% of India's mobile component manufacturing
₹3,700 crore+ HCL–Foxconn semiconductor project
4,000+ employment opportunities through North India's first semiconductor manufacturing facility