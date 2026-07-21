Building the Digital Backbone of Tech-driven Uttar Pradesh

A thriving digital economy requires reliable infrastructure to sustain it. While encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, Uttar Pradesh is also expanding the networks, administrative systems and advanced manufacturing capabilities necessary for long-term technological progress. These complementary efforts are creating an environment in which enterprises can grow, emerging technologies can develop and citizens can gain easier access to essential services.
Project GANGA is among the state’s key initiatives in this direction. The project aims to take high-speed broadband connectivity across rural Uttar Pradesh, connecting more than 20 lakh households and 57,000 Gram Panchayats. By extending reliable digital access to villages, it seeks to ensure that rural communities can participate in the digital economy alongside the state’s urban centres.
The project’s significance extends beyond connectivity. It is expected to generate over one lakh employment opportunities and create a network of 8,000–10,000 Digital Service Providers. This will help broaden the availability of digital services while encouraging entrepreneurship and employment at the local level.
Alongside broadband expansion, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening the use of technology and data in governance. CM DARPAN is enhancing the monitoring and review of development programmes, allowing technology to support more informed and timely decision-making. This mechanism is helping the administration track progress more effectively and respond to implementation-related challenges.
The proposed State Data Authority will advance this process by supporting efficient data management, improving coordination among government departments and encouraging evidence-based governance. CM DARPAN and the proposed authority together are helping shape an administrative system that is more efficient, transparent and responsive.
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Uttar Pradesh is simultaneously establishing itself as a significant destination for data infrastructure. Plans to develop eight Data Centre Parks, supported by an estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore, demonstrate the state’s intention to meet the rising demand generated by cloud services, Artificial Intelligence and digital enterprises.
The emerging data centre ecosystem is expected to deliver 250 MW of operational capacity before expanding to 900 MW. The eventual target is to achieve 5 GW by 2030. This progressive expansion will provide the computing infrastructure required to support the state’s future digital growth.
Creating the Industries of Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh’s technology strategy also gives considerable importance to advanced manufacturing. The state has already emerged as one of India’s leading electronics manufacturing centres, accounting for 45% of the country’s smartphone manufacturing and 55% of its mobile component manufacturing. These shares illustrate both the scale of its production capabilities and its increasing importance within India’s technology value chain.
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Semiconductor manufacturing represents the next major area of opportunity. With an investment of more than ₹3,700 crore, the proposed HCL-Foxconn semiconductor project will establish North India’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh. The project is expected to create more than 4,000 employment opportunities while contributing to industrial expansion and technological advancement.
The facility will also strengthen India’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem, a critical requirement for a wide range of technology-driven industries. By entering this strategic field, Uttar Pradesh is seeking to move further up the manufacturing value chain and build capabilities in an industry central to the future digital economy.
Each element of the state’s strategy supports the others. Broadband allows people and businesses to access and participate in the digital economy. Data centres supply the computing capacity necessary for Artificial Intelligence and cloud services. Digital governance enables greater administrative efficiency, while electronics and semiconductor manufacturing improve industrial competitiveness and generate high-quality employment.
Together, these initiatives constitute the infrastructure needed to sustain innovation, enterprise and economic development. Their combined impact is expected to create an ecosystem in which technological progress can extend across industries, institutions and communities.
Uttar Pradesh’s digital transformation, therefore, involves much more than the adoption of new technologies. It is centred on building the networks, institutions, computing infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities required to sustain innovation over time. Through focused investments in connectivity, data-driven governance, data centres and advanced manufacturing, the state is creating a durable platform for economic progress and strengthening its contribution to India’s digital future.