The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max stands out with three 200MP cameras, powerful performance and an 8,000mAh battery.
Its camera capabilities, display and battery endurance make it one of the strongest Android flagships of 2026.
However, its steep price, slower charging and five years of software updates make the cheaper Find X9 Ultra a better buy.
Dear Oppo,
I officially hate you.
That’s it. I could end the review before even starting it and you’d all be wondering why I’m being a negative nancy. It’s actually quite the opposite. I hate Oppo because they’ve made a beast of a smartphone and one that I just can’t recommend. Oppo’s Find X10 Pro Max launched in India at Rs 1,99,999, for the 12GB RAM & 512GB storage model. It’s one of my favourite smartphones of the year, but recommending a Rs 2,00,000 is just something I cannot do, unless it is a ‘foldable’, which requires a different kind of engineering and hasn’t reached mainstream status yet. Yes, I’m not even recommending Apple’s mega-expensive iPhone devices to anyone.
There’s also one other conundrum that I have. A mere six months ago, Oppo launched an ‘Ultra’ smartphone, and one that quickly became a fan favourite. It’s even one that I’ve recommended to dozens of friends. I personally know of 7-8 people that have purchased it. That’s the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The Find X9 Ultra can be yours for just Rs 1,38,087.45. Yes, that’s the exact price my friend paid a few weeks ago. He’s quite loving the smartphone so far. That’s quite the difference in price between the two smartphones. Even if you factor in the discounts for the Find X10 Pro Max, that bring the cost down to about Rs 1,69,999, it’s still a good amount apart.
Advertisement
As the number in the naming suggests, the X10 Pro Max is the first crop of Oppo’s next generation Android smartphones. It comes with a fancy new MediaTek Dimensity 9600 pro chipset, a beefed up camera array, a new design language, a larger battery and just about everything you’d want in a modern day smartphone. Oppo has successfully cracked the code.
I’ll just get straight to the point. While most smartphones struggle in one department or the other, the Find X10 Pro Max excels in them all. Have you ever used a good ultrawide camera? Neither had I until I got my hands on the Find X10 Pro Max. The Find X10 Pro Max packs not one, not two, but three 200MP sensors on all three of its cameras.
Advertisement
Do you want to talk about battery life? Well, fret not. The 8,000mAh battery means that I can go days without having to reach for a charger. You may be wondering about the performance, since MediaTek has constantly lagged behind its Qualcomm counterpart. This year that all changes. The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro is a champion of a chipset in its own right. I haven’t had any lagging or stuttering issues over my review period. Only once, the smartphone randomly restarted, but that’s about it.
The Find X10 Pro Max could very well be an ‘Ultra’ smartphone. What’s in a name, afterall.
Now that I’ve gushed over such a good smartphone, let me tell you that it isn’t the ‘perfect’ smartphone.
What I Liked The Most
The USP of this smartphone is the triple 200MP camera setup. It may not have a 1-inch sensor, or the secondary telephoto lens, like the Find X9 Ultra, but it does have one trick up its sleeve. The ultrawide lens is finally usable. I’ve written many smartphone reviews over the years and my number one complaint with respect to the camera setup has been that the ultrawide lens is there just as an afterthought. Well, not anymore. Oppo has gone and done it! The ultrawide lens is a 200MP f/2.2 Samsung Isocell HP5 1/1.56-inch sensor with autofocus.
The ultrawide shots are crystal clear with true-to-life colours and one that retains a lot of details. If you want to add some flair or drama, then you can use one of the colour filters.
There’s the regular Photo and Portrait modes that are a whole lot of fun to use. Then there is Master Mode, for those professional shots that you’d like. XPAN is for ultrawide panoramic shots (trust me, you’ll be using this more often than you think you would), Hasselblad Hi-Res mode for 50MP or 200MP shops and LUMO Colour Palette.
Take out your Find X10 Pro Max. Pick any mode you desire. Point. Shoot. That’s it. It really is fairly easy to get a great shot out of the Find X10 Pro Max. Photos are sharp across all the lenses, with daylight shots capturing the most amount of details and having impressive dynamic range. Portraits, my favourite to shoot, are incredible. Excellent subject separation and true-to-life skin tones. The only limitation is that the optical zoom is only up to 3x. I would have prefered 5x or maybe even 6x, but alas.
Low-light photography has gotten a big boost as plenty of light is being let in. What I liked most is how the highlights weren’t blown out.
If there is one thing I can fault the camera system for is that the processing is somewhat aggressive. Now, this only applies to a handful of photos, so don’t be alarmed.
Videography has also gotten a boost, though it's still behind the iPhone 18 Pro devices. You can record 4K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps, and 8K at 30fps. Furthermore, it supports ACES-certified O-Log2. Wait a minute! For the first time ever on an Oppo smartphone, it also supports Open Gate Capture.
Cameras aside, the smartphone is absolutely no slouch. It’s got all the hardware you’d want in a modern day smartphone. From the Dimensity 9600 Pro to an IR scanner, and from an 8,000mAh battery to 16GB of RAM, it’s got everything on your wishlist. You know what’s the best part? It runs. It runs with aplomb. It’ll perform under almost every scenario imaginable. The battery life and efficiency is some of the best I’ve seen from any smartphone in 2026. You’ll easily be able to go a weekend without having to reach for the charger, unless you take dozens of photos and videos and/or have long gaming sessions. If you’re buying the smartphone for gaming, then you won’t be looking at the Find X10 Pro Max in any case.
The last thing I want to talk about is the design and display. Yes, the Find X10 Pro Max may be similar to the Find X9 Pro from last year but it’s also very different. The camera module looks different. It’s now extended horizontally and there’s a new Lumo Camera Island.
The Find X10 Pro max comes in at 8.4mm thick and weighs 233 grams. It could have been on the lighter side, but I haven’t had any problems daily driving the smartphone. I’ve used it for hours on end and it’s a well-balanced device and one that won’t weigh you down. It’s surprisingly grippy also.
Then comes the 6.78-inch display. Almost the perfect size for one-handed use. The display can go up to 144Hz, and has one of the thinnest bezels on any smartphone. They are just 1.15mm thick. This all means that you get a more immersive viewing experience and a larger canvas to view your photos on.
The Find X10 Pro Max Does Have A Few Tiny Downsides
I’ve talked about the price already and it is a sticker shock. Who would have ever thought, say five to ten years ago, that’d we’d one day get a smartphone from Oppo that is costing Rs 1,99,000! It was unfathomable just a few years ago. Recommending this smartphone will always come with this huge asterix.
The other thing is that it charges slower than the Find X9 Ultra. Yes, that’s largely down to the larger battery capacity but it does take a long time to charge and that’s something that could be improved upon. The Find X10 Pro Max takes about 80 minutes to go from dead to fully charged. The thing is, with such good endurance, you’ll be needing to reach for the charger less. Still, I would have loved to see 100W charging support on this smartphone.
Lastly, let’s talk about the software. ColorOS 17 (based on Android 17) has gotten a big upgrade and it’s now one of the smoothest and most fluid Android skins out there. The downside to the software is two-fold. Firstly, there are a plethora of pre-installed apps (over 60 of them). Most can be deleted, but it’s still a frustrating experience. Second, Oppo is promising five major version (Android) updates. That’s less than the seven years of updates promised by Google, Motorola and Samsung.
Should You Buy The Find X10 Pro Max?
Like I’ve said before, I wouldn't be recommending the Find X10 Pro Max. In a world where the Find X9 Ultra exists, and is considerably cheaper, that’s the smartphone I’ll be telling everyone to purchase.
That said, the Find X10 Pro Max does come closest to being the ‘perfect’ Android smartphone out there. Of course, there are some caveats.
Chief among them is the price. Then the slightly slower charging speeds. And finally, five years of OS updates versus seven from the competition.
There’s one more thing I didn’t mention. The Find X10 Pro Max is yet another flagship Android smartphone that forgoes built-in Qi2 magnets. At this point it should be a no-brainer, especially on a device this costly.
The company strategy may be baffling, but there’s no doubting that the Find X10 Pro Max is an excellent smartphone, and one that offers everything you’d want and need from a flagship smartphone. Thanks to the price gap, early adopters of the Find X9 Ultra won’t feel aggrieved, even though there is a brand-new superior image sensor technology in the Find X10 Pro Max.
The next major flagship Android smartphone to launch will be Samsung with its Galaxy S27 line-up, and that’s not till January or early February.
It’s safe to say that Oppo has two of the best smartphones available in the market currently. 2026 has been a good year for the company.
If the cameras are the only thing that matters to you, then wait for a heavy discount and buy the Find X10 Pro Max. For everyone else, the Find X9 Ultra is the one I’d recommend.
In another piece, coming soon, I’ll have a lot of photos to showcase. It’ll be a photo feature. So stay tuned for that.