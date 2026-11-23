Cameras aside, the smartphone is absolutely no slouch. It’s got all the hardware you’d want in a modern day smartphone. From the Dimensity 9600 Pro to an IR scanner, and from an 8,000mAh battery to 16GB of RAM, it’s got everything on your wishlist. You know what’s the best part? It runs. It runs with aplomb. It’ll perform under almost every scenario imaginable. The battery life and efficiency is some of the best I’ve seen from any smartphone in 2026. You’ll easily be able to go a weekend without having to reach for the charger, unless you take dozens of photos and videos and/or have long gaming sessions. If you’re buying the smartphone for gaming, then you won’t be looking at the Find X10 Pro Max in any case.