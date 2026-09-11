Asus Pad Review: A Good Tablet Missing Key Pieces

The Favourite Part Is Design

With the pricing and value out of the way, let me tell you how the Asus Pad performs on its own. Asus opted for a plastic build, hence keeping the weight to a minimum. The Asus Pad weighs 523g and has a slim 6.5mm chassis. Its curved frame makes it comfortable to hold one-handed. It includes a folio case that doubles as a stand, if you want to use it.