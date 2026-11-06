OPPO Gujarat Hosts ‘Diwali Unplugged’ – Celebrating Creativity, Connections And Festivity Along With Oppo Find X 10 Series

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahil Poojara, Managing Director, OPPO Gujarat, said, “Our influencers and content creators are not just collaborators; they are an extended family of OPPO Gujarat. In today’s digital era, they are among the most relevant mediums of communication, connecting brands with the right audiences through authentic and creative content.’ OPPO Diwali Unplugged’ was our way of bringing this family together and celebrating our association."