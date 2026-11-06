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OPPO Gujarat Hosts ‘Diwali Unplugged’ – Celebrating Creativity, Connections And Festivity Along With Oppo Find X 10 Series

OPPO Gujarat (HMPL) hosted ‘OPPO Diwali Unplugged’ in Ahmedabad, bringing together content creators, influencers, and celebrities to celebrate Diwali and togetherness.

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 4: Celebrating togetherness and recognising the contribution of Gujarat’s vibrant content creator community, OPPO Gujarat (HMPL) hosted an exclusive Diwali gathering, ‘OPPO Diwali Unplugged’, at ‘@Mango’, Ahmedabad. The evening brought together leading content creators, influencers and celebrities from the Gujarati film fraternity for a memorable celebration of music, entertainment, networking and festive cheer.

Conceptualised as a gesture of gratitude towards the creator community, the event provided a unique platform for influencers to connect, exchange ideas and strengthen relationships beyond the digital space. The celebration featured a spectacular live musical performance by renowned Gujarati singer Hardik Dave, engaging activities and an impressive setup that created a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahil Poojara, Managing Director, OPPO Gujarat, said, “Our influencers and content creators are not just collaborators; they are an extended family of OPPO Gujarat. In today’s digital era, they are among the most relevant mediums of communication, connecting brands with the right audiences through authentic and creative content.’ OPPO Diwali Unplugged’ was our way of bringing this family together and celebrating our association."

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Further highlighting the success of the newly launched OPPO Find X10 Series, he added, “At OPPO, we believe in thinking ahead of our time and introducing futuristic innovations. The newly launched super-premium Find X10 Series reflects this philosophy. Featuring the Triple 200MP Camera co-developed with Hasselblad, the series represents a significant advancement in smartphone imaging. The overwhelming response from Gujarat is encouraging and reflects the evolving aspirations and technology preferences of consumers in the state.”

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Through initiatives like ‘Diwali Unplugged’, OPPO Gujarat aims to strengthen its association with the creator ecosystem, recognising content creators as an integral part of its growing community.

With music, conversations, new connections, and festive celebrations, Diwali Unplugged was more than just a gathering. It was OPPO Gujarat’s heartfelt expression of gratitude to the creative community that continues to be an important part of its journey.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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