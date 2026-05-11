Teaser Of Krishna Aur Chitthi Strikes An Emotional Chord, Leaves Audiences Deeply Moved

At a time when cinema is searching for meaningful and relatable stories, Krishna Aur Chitthi emerges as a soulful narrative that beautifully highlights the values of family, belief, and humanity. The film is produced by Ravina Thakkur and Vinaay Bhhardwaj under the banner of Shining Sun Studios, powered by Aspect Entertainment, with Vinaay Bhhardwaj also directing the project. It is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on May 29.