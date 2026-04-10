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SpaceX Reports $5Bn Loss in 2025 Amid $18.5Bn Revenue & Silicon Expansion

SpaceX financials show a $5 billion loss for 2025 as the company integrates xAI and builds a Texas chip plant

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • SpaceX posted a nearly $5 billion loss in 2025 despite revenue soaring to $18.5 billion

  • The deficit is largely attributed to the integration of xAI, Musk’s AI venture acquired in February 2026

  • The company reportedly confidentially filed for a US IPO in March, targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX reported a loss of nearly $5 billion in 2025 despite generating more than $18.5 billion in revenue, according to The Information. The financials come as the rocket and satellite company prepares for a potential initial public offering at a reported valuation of over $1.75 trillion.

The loss marks a sharp reversal from the previous year, when SpaceX posted an estimated $8 billion profit on revenue of $15–16 billion, highlighting the scale of its recent spending. The reported figures include xAI, Musk’s AI venture that SpaceX acquired in February. Reuters noted it could not independently verify the numbers, and the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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1 April 2026

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SpaceX’s Evolving Strategy

The financial swing highlights the capital-intensive nature of SpaceX’s evolving strategy, which now extends well beyond rocket launches into areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and space-based infrastructure.

While the company remains the world’s most active launch provider, it is increasingly investing in vertical integration to control the underlying hardware supporting its satellite internet network, Starlink, as well as future AI-driven systems.

This push into AI and advanced computing appears to be driving up costs in the near term, even as SpaceX positions itself to unlock new revenue streams over the longer term.

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SpaceX Chip Manufacturing Facilit

The strategy is also taking shape in Texas, where SpaceX has begun installing equipment at an advanced chip packaging facility in Bastrop.

According to Reuters, the plant is expected to begin production before the end of the year, although timelines may face delays. The facility will focus on packaging radio-frequency chips used in Starlink products, with SpaceX aiming to bring part of the process in-house to reduce reliance on external suppliers.

Greg Abbott said in 2025 that the Bastrop site is set to expand by one million square feet over three years to produce Starlink kits and related components, with the expansion expected to cost more than $280 million.

Musk has also outlined plans to build advanced chip factories in Austin, signalling a broader effort to develop semiconductor capabilities within SpaceX as it scales its ambitions.

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