How Iran’s Undersea Cable Threat May Hit India’s Internet and Cloud Services

Even so, deep-ocean fibre-optic cables are no larger than 17–21 mm diameter – about the size of a domestic garden hose. Closer to shore (in water depths shallower than about 1,500 m), a cable’s diameter may increase to 40–50 mm due to the addition of protective wire armouring, according to the 2009 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) report.