Krishna’s Ayurveda, She Care Juice Clinically Proven To Support PCOD Management In 90 Days

The study was conducted as a prospective, open-label, single-arm clinical study over 90 days among women diagnosed with PCOD. The findings showed meaningful improvements across key PCOD-related symptoms. The mean mFG score, used to assess hirsutism, reduced from 11.53 to 4.88 by Day 90. Acne severity also improved significantly, with 100% of participants achieving clear or almost clear skin by the end of the study period. Participants also recorded improvements in weight, BMI, waist circumference, menstrual symptoms, and overall quality of life.