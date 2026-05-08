What Is Lakshya 31? Inside L&T's Plan to Double Revenue by 2031

The company has set a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) target of 12-15% in revenue between FY26 and FY31. At the upper end of that range, this would translate into revenues of ₹5.8 trillion by FY31, roughly double the ₹2.86 trillion recorded in FY26. Order inflows are expected to grow at 10-12% CAGR, potentially reaching ₹7.75 trillion annually by FY31, up from ₹4.4 trillion booked in FY26. The company's total orderbook currently stands at ₹7.4 trillion.