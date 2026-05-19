Why Swiggy Wants An 'Indian' Tag Under FEMA Rules Now | Explained

For years, foreign-funded ecommerce and food delivery platforms were operating in regulatory grey areas. Officially, they were supposed to work only as marketplaces. But they used foreign money to function like full-scale retail businesses. Now, tides are turning since scrutiny over such models intensified.
Many new-age companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and others want to look more Indian now. The latest one is Swiggy. The food delivery giant is attempting to recast itself as an “Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC)” under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) rules.
Swiggy, in a recent exchange filing, proposed amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA) as part of a broader endeavour to eventually become an IOCC under FEMA regulations.
The foodtech clarified that the proposed changes are aimed at rationising legacy nomination rights and ensuring management continuity. In addition, it is also focused on creating a governance structure that supports domestic control over the board.
The IOCC classification matters because it determines how companies with foreign investors are regulated under India’s foreign investment rules. The restrictions are tighter on foreign-controlled companies in sectors like e-commerce and quick commerce, particularly around inventory ownership and operational control.
But let’s understand the IOCC status meaning and why Indian start-ups are trying to become more Indian over the past few years.
What Is IOCC?
Under the FEMA framework governed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a company qualifies as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) only when both ownership and decision-making power substantially remain in Indian hands.
In simple terms, resident Indian citizens or Indian-controlled entities must beneficially own more than 50% of the company. But shareholding alone is not enough. The government also examines who actually controls the business, including the authority to appoint directors, influence management decisions and shape company policy.
According to India’s FDI policy, “control” can arise through board appointment rights, shareholder agreements, voting arrangements or management rights. This distinction between ownership and control is critical because a company may still be treated as foreign-controlled even if Indians hold a majority stake on paper.
The classification carries major regulatory implications. Investments made by IOCCs are treated as domestic investments, whereas investments by Foreign Owned and Controlled Companies (FOCCs) are categorised as indirect foreign investment and therefore become subject to sector-specific restrictions.
This is especially important in ecommerce and quick commerce. Under India’s FDI rules — including Press Note 2 of 2018 — foreign-funded online marketplaces are expected to function as neutral digital platforms connecting buyers and sellers. They are not permitted to directly own inventory, control sellers or significantly influence pricing.
For quick-commerce companies, whose businesses increasingly rely on dark stores, warehousing and inventory management, these restrictions can directly impact how they operate and scale.
Why Swiggy Cares About IOCC?
The biggest fight lies not in Swiggy’s food delivery business, but in Instamart. India’s FDI rules impose restrictions on foreign-owned e-commerce entities. Companies classified as foreign-controlled marketplaces cannot directly own inventory or excessively influence pricing.
The rules were originally designed to regulate global ecommerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart, but their implications now extend to India’s booming quick-commerce sector as well.
It matters because quick-commerce companies increasingly operate in a grey zone between pure marketplaces and inventory-led retailers. Dark stores, private labels, warehousing networks and exclusive brand tie-ups have become central to the economics of 10-minute delivery.
The more control a platform has over inventory and procurement, the better its margins can potentially become. And that is precisely why the “Indian-controlled” tag suddenly matters so much.
If Swiggy secures IOCC status, it could gain greater operational flexibility for Instamart, especially around inventory management and revenue recognition. In other words, this is not just about governance optics. It is about improving business economics in a sector where profitability remains elusive.
Are Other Start-ups Going IOCC?
Swiggy is not the only start-up changing its structure to align more closely with India’s ownership rules. Several major e-commerce companies have either already taken similar steps or are exploring similar changes.
Last year, Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit and Zomato, reduced foreign shareholding to below 50% as part of its transition towards becoming an Indian-owned and controlled company.
The move was seen as strategically important for its quick-commerce business, where regulatory flexibility around inventory and operations can significantly influence growth.
India’s startup boom may have been fuelled by foreign capital, but the next phase of growth could increasingly depend on domestic control.
Swiggy’s restructuring signals a broader shift in India’s start-up ecosystem, where ownership, governance and regulatory alignment are becoming as important as scale and valuations.