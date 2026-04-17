Paper to Portal: India’s Food Recall System Gets A Digital Fix

India launches digital food recall system via FoSCoS platform
Aims to improve speed, traceability, and transparency in recalls
Success depends on compliance, enforcement, and consumer awareness
India’s food safety regulator has come up with a tech-based solution to tackle long-standing gaps in food recalls — the process of identifying and removing unsafe food from the market. The authority has moved the process from paper trails to real-time digital tracking.
The Food Safety and Standards of India (FSSAI) has launched a dedicated digital “Food Recall” portal in March 2026 within its FoSCoS licensing system. This will mark a shift from a fragmented, largely manual process to a centralised, trackable system.
At its core, the reform is about speed and visibility. There have been high-profile food recall incidents in the past few years, which exposed the delays and opacity in manual systems.
The new framework aims to reduce the time between identifying a food safety hazard and removing the product from the market. But whether it can address deeper structural gaps in India’s food safety ecosystem remains an open question.
A System That Existed On Paper
India is not new to food recalls. Regulations governing the process were formalised nearly a decade ago, requiring food business operators to have an up to date recall plan as per rules. At the time of recall being carried out, the FBO shall submit their detailed recall plan to the CEO, FSSAI.
But the implementation has lagged. In most cases, recalls have been handled through a combination of internal company processes and regulator-led interventions, often without a unified system to track progress in real time. Information has typically moved slowly across states, and public disclosure has been inconsistent.
The 2015 Maggi noodles episode remains the most prominent example of these gaps. In June 2015, Nestle India recalled and banned Maggi noodles following findings by FSSAI that the product contained excessive lead levels and mislabeled Monosodium Glutamate (MSG).
More than 27,000 tonnes of product were destroyed, causing a 90% sales drop and a million loss. However, the ban was overturned in August and Maggi returned to shelves in November 2015.
Similarly, in June 2024, Rajasthan authorities had found some batches of MDH and Everest spices unsafe for consumption and started recalling certain batches. Reuters reported that this happened after global scrutiny over possible contamination, including concerns around ethylene oxide. However, the spices are still being sold across the nation.
Subsequent incidents, including alerts around imported food products and domestically manufactured spices, have continued to highlight similar challenges. Recalls were initiated, but visibility into their execution like how much product was actually withdrawn, how quickly and where, remained limited.
What New Food Recall System Changes
The new food recall functionality embedded in FoSCoS attempts to bring structure and transparency to this process by making it fully digital. Under this system, every recall — whether initiated by a food business operator like Designated Officers (DOs) or directed by authorities (Central Licensing Authorities) — must be logged on the platform.
Each case is assigned a unique identification number, creating a traceable record that can be updated as the recall progresses. Regulators can monitor developments in real time, while companies are required to continuously disclose the status of corrective actions.
The portal allows users to search recall data using filters such as licence or registration number, product name, category and financial year. This makes it easier to locate specific products or batches from a single interface, replacing the need to sift through multiple public notices.
This marks a shift from the earlier model, where such information was either scattered across advisories or reported through the media. The intent is to reduce the lag between detection and response, while also ensuring that recall actions do not remain confined to internal compliance reports.
Who Must Comply With New Rules
The order applies to all food business operators (FBOs), including restaurants, packaged food manufacturers and food processing companies.
Manufacturers or distributors should initiate a recall at any time to fulfil their responsibility to protect the public health from products that present a risk of injury or gross deception, or are otherwise defective.
Firms may also initiate a recall following notification of a problem by Food Authority or a state agency or any other regulatory body governing food commodities under government, in response to a formal request by the aforementioned authority, or as ordered by these Authority
All food business operators must fill necessary details in the FoSCoS system when initiating a recall.
Why Digitalisation Is Important
The introduction of a digital recall system changes the compliance landscape for food businesses in subtle but significant ways.
Unlike earlier processes that allowed for limited visibility into recall timelines, the FoSCoS platform creates a continuous disclosure mechanism. Once a recall is initiated, its progress becomes part of a documented trail, accessible to regulators and, in part, to the public. This raises the stakes for companies, particularly in terms of response time and accuracy of reporting.
At the same time, the system places greater responsibility on businesses to proactively identify and report risks. While regulators retain the authority to initiate recalls, the framework increasingly leans on companies to act swiftly and transparently when issues are detected.
For consumers, the shift is equally important, at least in principle. Access to a centralised database of recalls has the potential to reduce reliance on fragmented information sources and improve awareness of food safety risks.
India’s food processing industry is projected to touch $535 billion by FY26, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Regulators argue that traditional or manual tracking systems are increasingly inadequate. Large-scale recall episodes over the past decade have underscored the need for faster information flow and a more centralised monitoring framework.
However, the effectiveness of this transparency will also depend on how widely the platform is used and how easily information can be accessed and understood.