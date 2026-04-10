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Swiggy Co-founder Nandan Reddy Steps Down, CFO & CGO Join Board

Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy resigns from his executive role and board seat to start a new venture

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
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Swiggy Co-founder Nandan Reddy Steps Down, CFO & CGO Join Board
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nandan Reddy, Swiggy's co-founder, resigned from his executive role on to start a new venture

  • Phani Kishan Addepalli and CFO Rahul Bothra were elevated to the board as Executive Directors

  • Rohit Kapoor, CEO of food marketplace, will take over leadership of Crew, Swiggy’s AI concierge service

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday said co-founder and head of innovation Nandan Reddy will step down from his executive role and vacate his board seat, company’s stock exchange filing revealed. This marks another major leadership exit at the company as it reshapes its top management.

Reddy, who helped build Swiggy alongside group CEO Sriharsha Majety, is reportedly expected to move on to start his own venture.

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He had most recently been overseeing Crew, Swiggy’s AI concierge offering, though it is not yet clear who will take charge of the initiative. Swiggy vice president Aakash Bhotika, who has worked on Crew, will continue to handle operations for the time being.

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Swiggy Board Changes

Alongside Reddy’s departure, Swiggy announced changes to its board. Co-founder and chief growth officer Phani Kishan and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra will join the board, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also said Renan De Castro Alves Pinto of Prosus Ventures will become a nominee director, replacing Roger Rabalais, who will step back following his transition from the Dutch technology investor. Prosus remains Swiggy’s largest shareholder, holding a stake of more than 20%.

Reddy’s exit is notable as it marks another founder departure from the company. Swiggy was originally founded by Reddy, Majety, and Rahul Jaimini, who left in 2020 to launch Pesto Tech.

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His departure follows years of shaping Swiggy’s operations and product direction, and comes amid a broader wave of senior exits, including that of investor relations head Abhishek Agarwal.

In a statement, Majety described Reddy as a key collaborator whose contributions were central to Swiggy’s growth from a single Bengaluru neighbourhood into a nationwide platform serving millions. Swiggy shares ended the April 10 trading session at ₹276 on the NSE, up 1.5%.

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