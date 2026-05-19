Kalpi Raises ₹3.75 Cr to Bring Quant Investing Tools to Everyday Investors

The startup runs two separate products. Kalpi.ai is aimed at retail investors, allowing them to build rule-based stock baskets and invest directly through their broker. KalpiQuant.com is built for professionals, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, registered investment advisers, brokers and family offices and offers over 300 pre-computed investment factors, an institutional backtesting engine and portfolio optimisation tools. The company says building similar infrastructure independently can cost institutions between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore.