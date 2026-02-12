Flipkart Set to Enter Food Delivery Space: Can It Challenge Zomato, Swiggy?

Flipkart is exploring a pilot food delivery launch in Bengaluru, with rollout possible by late 2026 or early 2027.
India’s $9 billion food delivery market is projected to grow to $24 billion by 2030, according to Jefferies.
Flipkart’s entry could challenge the Zomato–Swiggy dominance amid rapid expansion in quick commerce and sub-segments.
E-commerce giant Flipkart is mulling over venturing into the online food delivery segment, following its entry into the 10-minute grocery delivery space in 2024, The Economic Times reported, citing sources. The Walmart-backed company is targeting a pilot programme in Bengaluru by May–June, with a likely launch by the end of this year or early 2027, the report said.
“Flipkart is evaluating the food delivery market while trying to identify a differentiated positioning in the space,” ET quoted a source as saying.
India’s food delivery market, currently dominated by Swiggy and Zomato, is estimated to be worth around $9 billion in FY25 and is projected to reach $24 billion by 2030, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. The report added that Flipkart is also weighing whether to launch a standalone platform or a separate buyer-side application on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Flipkart’s potential entry into the food delivery market comes amid increasing growth in the segment, with Zomato and Swiggy showing signs of improved demand in the October–December quarter.
Flipkart is also preparing for a public listing this year. The company’s quick commerce segment, Minutes, currently has 800 dark stores and is planning to expand aggressively in the coming months. Flipkart’s likely entry into food delivery comes at a time when the market is effectively a near duopoly between Zomato and Swiggy.
The segment has also witnessed several exits, with Uber Eats shutting down in 2020. Ola’s multiple attempts — including Ola Cafes, the acquisition of Foodpanda, and Ola Dash’s 10-minute delivery service — were eventually discontinued. The food delivery category is also seeing a rise in sub-segments, including Swiggy’s Bolt and Snacc, Blinkit’s Bistro, Zepto Cafe, and standalone players such as Swish, the report said.
Flipkart’s potential entry is likely to test whether India’s near-duopoly dominance in food delivery can be disrupted, particularly as the company strengthens its infrastructure and advances its public listing ambitions. Brokerage firms have noted that outside India and China — where food delivery is typically dominated by two major players — large economies tend to consolidate into three or four operators, with one dominant player, the report said.
According to Jefferies, the food delivery segment is transitioning from an indulgence-led service to an everyday consumption channel, driven by greater affordability, delivery speed, and reliability.
“Annual transacting users are projected to rise from around 100 million in FY25 to over 150 million by FY30, although frequency levels still lag those of more mature markets, implying significant headroom for future growth,” Jefferies said.