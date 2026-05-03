FDI Easing for Foreign Companies with up to 10% Chinese Stake Comes into Effect

According to a notification of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the expression "beneficial owner" shall have the same meaning as assigned to it in clause (fa) of sub- section (1) of section 2 of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003), and shall be determined as per the criteria specified under a provision of the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.