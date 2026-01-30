Swiggy Shares Tank 8% as Q3 Losses Widen, Q-Commerce Unit Lags

Swiggy’s food delivery business showed strong growth, earning ₹2,041 crore in revenue during the quarter, up from ₹1,637 crore a year ago. The total value of orders placed on the platform (known as Gross Order Value or GOV) grew by 20.5% compared to last year. At the same time, the food delivery business saw an improvement in operating performance, with adjusted EBITDA rising 1.5 times to ₹272 crore.