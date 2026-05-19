OpenAI Defeats Elon Musk in Court: What’s Next in Tech Rivalry?

A US jury ruled that Elon Musk filed his lawsuit against OpenAI too late under the statute of limitations
The verdict removes a key legal hurdle as OpenAI eyes a potential IPO and deeper commercial expansion
The trial spotlighted sharp questions over AI’s mission, money, and leadership credibility
A federal jury in Oakland, California, has ruled against Elon Musk in his lawsuit accusing OpenAI of straying from its original mission to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity.
The unanimous verdict concluded that Musk brought the case too late, falling outside the three-year statute of limitations. The jury deliberated for less than two hours after an 11-day trial that had drawn intense attention from the technology and investment communities.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who presided over the case, indicated that Musk may face difficulty in appealing, noting there was substantial evidence supporting the jury’s conclusion on timing.
Fight Over OpenAI’s For-Profit Turn
In the 2024 lawsuit, Musk had alleged that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman persuaded him to donate $38 million to a nonprofit venture, only to later attach a for-profit structure that attracted tens of billions of dollars from investors, including Microsoft.
OpenAI, founded in 2015 by Musk, Altman and others, created its for-profit arm after Musk left the board in 2018. Musk argued this shift diluted the organisation’s founding purpose and enriched insiders at the expense of its charitable intent.
OpenAI’s legal team countered that Musk had long been aware of the company’s commercial evolution and waited years before raising objections.
Credibility on Trial
Beyond legal arguments, the trial placed unusual focus on personal credibility. Musk’s lawyers repeatedly questioned Altman’s honesty, while OpenAI’s counsel accused Musk of attempting to undermine a fast-growing competitor after launching his own AI venture, xAI.
Testimony revealed the scale of OpenAI’s commercial partnerships, with a Microsoft executive stating the company has invested over $100 billion into its collaboration with OpenAI.
The courtroom exchanges also highlighted a broader tension in the AI industry over whether its future should be guided by public-interest ideals or the capital required to scale it globally.
IPO Path Clear for OpenAI?
Reuters, citing Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, reported that the verdict removed a significant overhang for OpenAI’s potential IPO, and could simplify the path for a possible public listing that may value the company at nearly $1 trillion.
While the verdict settles the legal question of timing, it leaves unresolved the broader debate Musk sought to highlight — whether OpenAI’s shift from a nonprofit lab to a commercial powerhouse is a necessary evolution or a departure from its founding promise.
Musk has said he will appeal. But for now, the decision hands OpenAI operational breathing room at a time when the global AI race is intensifying and scrutiny over who benefits from the technology is only growing.