Swiggy Platform Fee Hike Brings It On Par With Zomato Charges

Swiggy increased its platform fee by 17%, reaching ₹17.58 per order
The hike mirrors a recent 19% increase by Zomato, aligning both at similar price points
Swiggy’s fee has risen four times in the last seven months alone
Food delivery giant Swiggy has raised its platform fee for consumers by 17%, increasing it to ₹17.58 (including GST) from ₹14.99.
The hike comes just days after rival Zomato raised its platform fee by 19%. These back-to-back revisions highlight how India’s two largest food delivery platforms are rapidly adjusting customer-facing charges, with both ultimately arriving at a similar effective price point despite differing fee structures.
Platform Fee Timeline
Swiggy first introduced its platform fee in April 2023 at ₹2 per order. Since then, it has raised the fee multiple times, marking the fourth increase in the last seven months alone.
In August 2025, the fee was increased from ₹12 to ₹14, followed by another hike to ₹15 in September 2025. The latest revision has now taken it to ₹17.58.
Similarly, Zomato’s platform fee has seen a sharp rise of over 645% in 31 months. It was initially introduced at ₹2 per order in August 2023, increased to ₹12.50 in September 2025, and further raised to ₹14.90 (excluding GST) by March 2026.
The steady increase reflects a broader trend of monetisation in the food delivery sector.
Swiggy Financials
On the financial front, Swiggy reported its results for the third quarter (October–December) of FY26, showing strong revenue growth alongside widening losses. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 54% year-on-year to around ₹6,148 crore. However, its net loss expanded significantly to ₹1,065 crore, compared with ₹799 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA losses also widened to ₹782 crore from ₹725 crore a year earlier.
Despite the losses, Swiggy’s core food delivery business performed strongly. Revenue from this segment increased to ₹2,041 crore from ₹1,637 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross Order Value (GOV) grew by 20.5%, while adjusted EBITDA improved 1.5 times to ₹272 crore, indicating better operational efficiency in the segment.
Impact of LPG Crisis
The latest fee hike also comes amid broader industry challenges, including disruptions caused by an LPG shortage across India due to instability in the Gulf region.
Several partner restaurants have scaled back or temporarily halted operations, putting pressure on supply chains. At the same time, rising crude oil prices are expected to increase inflationary pressures, which could dampen consumer demand while also raising fuel costs for last-mile delivery.