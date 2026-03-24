Swiggy Platform Fee Hike Brings It On Par With Zomato Charges

Swiggy Financials

On the financial front, Swiggy reported its results for the third quarter (October–December) of FY26, showing strong revenue growth alongside widening losses. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 54% year-on-year to around ₹6,148 crore. However, its net loss expanded significantly to ₹1,065 crore, compared with ₹799 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA losses also widened to ₹782 crore from ₹725 crore a year earlier.