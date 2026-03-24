BPCL-Sembcorp JV Secures Green Hydrogen Contract, Supports Decarbonisation Push

Long-term offtake agreements, as seen in this deal, are increasingly viewed as key to improving project bankability and accelerating investment in green hydrogen infrastructure. Offtake momentum slowed, with signed deals covering 1.7 Mtpa H₂ in 2024, down from 2.4 Mtpa in 2023, only 20% of which were firm agreements. Tenders to procure low-emissions hydrogen yielded mixed results, with positive developments in refining, and uncertain outcomes on steel and fertilisers.