Who Was Ravi Pandit? KPIT Technologies Chairman Dies — Check His Net Worth, Career & More

Ravi Pandit, co-founder and Chairman of KPIT Technologies, died at 75 in Pune on May 8, the company confirmed in an exchange filing
Pandit co-founded KPIT Cummins with Kishor Patil in 1990 and built it into a global automotive technology company
KPIT’s software solutions power millions of vehicles globally, with strong focus on mobility and electric vehicle technologies
Ravi Pandit, co-founder and Chairman of KPIT Technologies passed away at the age of 75 on May 8 in Pune, the company confirmed in an exchange filing. He built one of India’s leading automotive software firms and shaped several public policy and sustainability initiatives over three decades.
Pandit co-founded KPIT, then known as KPIT Cummins, in 1990 along with Kishor Patil. He helped transform the Pune-based company from a small technology venture into a global automotive and mobility software engineering firm serving clients across 15 countries.
The company’s software and engineering solutions now support millions of vehicles across the United States, Europe and Asia. KPIT became widely known for its work in software-defined mobility, electric vehicles and automotive engineering technologies.
Ravi Pandit Journey
Apart from leading KPIT, Pandit chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants, an Indian-origin professional services firm with operations across multiple countries. He also served on the board of Thermax Ltd and supported several policy and development institutions.
He co-founded organisations such as Pune International Centre and Janwani. He also supported the Centre for Sustainable Development at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and served as president of Jnana Prabodhini.
Pandit also contributed to environmental and rural development efforts through his association with World Resources Institute India and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme.
He also co-authored the award-winning book Leapfrogging to Pole-Vaulting, reflecting his views on leadership and India’s growth potential.
Pandit studied at the MIT Sloan School of Management in the United States and also earned recognition as a gold-medalist chartered accountant. Over the years, he emerged as one of the most recognised leaders in India’s automotive technology sector.
What Was His Net Worth?
According to Forbes Billionaires List, Ravi Pandit entered the Forbes World’s Billionaires List in 2024 after KPIT’s strong stock market rally. His estimated net worth stood at $1.2 billion.
Following news of Ravi Pandit’s death, shares of KPIT Technologies traded lower on Friday. The stock was trading around ₹722, down over 3% from the previous close.