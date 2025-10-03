  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Larsen toubros buildings factories vertical bags orders worth 5000 10000 cr

Corporate

Larsen & Toubro's Buildings & Factories Vertical Bags Orders Worth ₹5,000-10,000 Cr

In a regulatory filing the company said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured an order for one of the largest proposed IT parks with a development of 5.9 million sq feet at Bengaluru

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Money Control
Larsen & Toubro Photo: Money Control
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • L&T’s Buildings & Factories vertical secured a major domestic order for a 5.9 million sq ft IT park in Bengaluru.

  • The order is valued between ₹5,000–10,000 crore and will be executed on a lump-sum turnkey basis in two phases.

  • L&T also won an order for a mixed-use development project in Mumbai, to be completed within 45 months.

  • The orders highlight L&T’s expertise in delivering large-scale, complex office and mixed-use projects on stringent timelines.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured a "major" orders in the domestic market.

In a regulatory filing the company said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured an order for one of the largest proposed IT parks with a development of 5.9 million sq feet at Bengaluru.

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between ₹5,000 crore-10,000 crore.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the company it has received the order from.

The order will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis and to be delivered in two phases, it added.

Adani Group - null
I-T Dept Slaps ₹23 Cr Fine on Adani Cement Entity ACC

BY PTI

The order reinforces L&T’s track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale office space projects with stringent timelines, the filing said.

The business has also secured an order to construct a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months, the filing further noted. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×