Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday declined nearly 4% after the firm reported a 3% drop in consolidated profit after tax during the March quarter in FY26.
The stock dropped 3.84% to ₹3,900 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.81% to ₹3,900.
Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday reported a 3% drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,326 crore during the March quarter in FY26, mainly due to a high-base effect from previous exceptional gains.
The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹5,497 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.
The decline was largely due to a high base, as the corresponding quarter last financial year included an exceptional gain of ₹475 crore.
"The total consolidated PAT for the quarter was at ₹5,326 crore, reflecting a decline of 3%. The year-on-year decline in consolidated PAT is primarily attributable to an exceptional gain (net of tax & NCI) of ₹475 crore in the previous year," the filing said.
However, revenue from operations in January-March FY26 rose 11% to ₹82,762 crore from ₹74,392 crore in the year-ago period.