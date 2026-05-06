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Larsen Shares Drop Nearly 4% After Q4 Earnings

The stock dropped 3.84% to ₹3,900 on the BSE

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L&T Realty
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Photo: L&T Realty
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Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday declined nearly 4% after the firm reported a 3% drop in consolidated profit after tax during the March quarter in FY26.

The stock dropped 3.84% to ₹3,900 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.81% to ₹3,900.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday reported a 3% drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,326 crore during the March quarter in FY26, mainly due to a high-base effect from previous exceptional gains.

The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹5,497 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

The decline was largely due to a high base, as the corresponding quarter last financial year included an exceptional gain of ₹475 crore.

"The total consolidated PAT for the quarter was at ₹5,326 crore, reflecting a decline of 3%. The year-on-year decline in consolidated PAT is primarily attributable to an exceptional gain (net of tax & NCI) of ₹475 crore in the previous year," the filing said.

However, revenue from operations in January-March FY26 rose 11% to ₹82,762 crore from ₹74,392 crore in the year-ago period.

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