While the World Scrambles for Fossil Fuels, China Doubles Down on Green Transition

China's experience also carries a forward-looking signal for India. When renewable capacity is added quickly, a second challenge tends to follow: the grid, the market design and the industrial location of demand all need to be reconfigured to absorb that power. China is dealing with this now. In some western provinces, solar panels generate electricity that the grid cannot fully carry to where it is needed, so a significant share goes unused. India is still largely in the phase of building renewable capacity. But that integration challenge tends to arrive faster than planners expect once deployment picks up pace. The time to think about grid architecture, storage and industrial clustering is before the problem appears, not after.