How Transport Corporation of India Is Shifting Gears from Fleet Expansion to Efficient Transportation

The company wants to shift its trucks towards alternative fuels over the next few years. It is also pushing more freight towards rail and sea. But this transition has its own bottlenecks. CNG, LNG and electricity are increasingly available, but the infrastructure required to operate them reliably across long-distance routes is still developing. A truck can be technically capable of running on an alternative fuel, but that does not solve the problem if the next refuelling or charging point is too far away.