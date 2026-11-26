ILJIN’s valuation has surged 85% in a year, delivering substantial paper gains to private equity investors.
Amber plans to retain majority control, while ILJIN aims to raise ₹2,500 crore through its IPO.
Delays in advanced PCB manufacturing raise questions about ILJIN’s IPO valuation.
ILJIN Electronics, the electronics arm of Amber Enterprises, filed its draft red herring prospectus earlier this month. Private equity investors who came on board only in November 2025 are already sitting on impressive unrealised gains. Raptor Investments, Incred Growth Partners Fund, ChrysCapital and Two Infinity Partners, among others, entered at a pre-money valuation of over ₹5,500 crore. As per the DRHP, that valuation has since moved to more than ₹10,000 crore – an 85% jump in roughly a year.
The transaction brought in ₹1,100 crore. A subsequent round that priced shares at about ₹200 to a set of individual investors implied a valuation of around ₹10,500 crore. The company has raised around more than ₹2,381 crore since inception.
This is still paper profit. The DRHP is a fresh issue; none of the private equity investors or those individuals are selling. Typical holding periods for such funds run four to five years, so an exit at listing is unlikely.
ILJIN Under Amber Over The Years
Amber Enterprises, which acquired a 70% stake in ILJIN in 2017 for ₹54.4 crore (valuing the business at ₹77 crore), holds just over 60% today. It has told its own investors it intends to keep control above 51% after the IPO, data from the and per Outlook Business’ back-of-the-envelope calculation.
The size of the fresh issue will determine how much of that stake it retains.
On a consolidated basis the Amber group carries , of which roughly ₹1,700 crore sits in ILJIN’s book. The company plans to raise about ₹2,500 crore through the fresh issue, earmarking the bulk to reduce ILJIN-level ₹1,700 crore debt and fund subsidiaries including Ascent Circuits and Shogini Technoarts, deploy around ₹189 crore on machinery, and retain a portion for general corporate purposes.
It also plans to raise a pre-IPO round of ₹500 crore. It is important to note that these allocations can still shift in the final prospectus.
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The narrative Amber is selling is that ILJIN is moving up the electronics value chain. Since 2024 it has used acquisitions and joint ventures to climb from contract assembly into bare printed circuit boards, advanced boards, power electronics and industrial automation products. It bought 60% of Ascent Circuits in February 2024 (conventional, multilayer, metal-clad, flexible and RF boards) and raised that to full ownership by November 2026.
Moreover, it took 70% of Ascent-K in 2025 for advanced boards including HDI – high-density interconnects – primarily used in industries that need compact designs such as smartphones and VR devices. And 80% of Shogini Technoarts in December 2025. It acquired 60% of Power-One in August 2025 (UPS, solar inverters, battery storage, EV chargers), rising to 100% later, and built a stake in Unitronics (PLCs, human-machine interfaces, drives and industrial IoT) that began at 40.2% in October 2025 and reached about 50.4% by April 2026.
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It also turned a wearables joint venture into a subsidiary, took a minority stake in a wireless-modules firm, and subscribed to 60% of a new unit targeting medical, defence and aerospace electronics.
The logic is backward integration: make the boards and power electronics that sit inside the products ILJIN already assembles, capture higher-value work that India largely imports and reduce dependence on external suppliers. The country (printed circuit boards).
Partnerships with Korean Circuit Co (KCC) and others have been folded in recently to support the advanced-PCB ambitions. Amber itself has long been a white-label manufacturer of primarily room air-conditioners. The electronics arm is meant to diversify the group into higher-precision components, including for mobile-phone brands.
Yet the bulk of the business remains what it has long been. Electronics manufacturing services and bare PCBs still account for roughly 75% of revenue.
Standalone revenue has grown at a 27% compound annual rate since FY18, from ₹348 crore to ₹2,290 crore in FY27; consolidated topline has risen 1.6 times from ₹1,240 crore to ₹3,268 crore, as per Tracxn’s data.
An email query sent to the company did not elicit any response at the time of publishing this article.
On a closer look, the electronics maker still has a lot to catch up. Mass production of HDI boards is still a work in progress as the joint venture with KCC and the Hosur facility has been delayed. “So there is no large delay. I mean it's about a quarter of the construction of Ascent in Hosur…” parent Amber’s CEO Jasbir Singh told investors in May.
However, from its initial timeline there has been a delay of at least two quarters.
While on the 70:30 JV Ascent-K Circuit with KCC, the draft IPO papers claim that the facility will start mass production by calendar year 2028, while Jasbir told investors, “...HDI PCB manufacturing facility is set to commence its construction by June of 2026. With trial production expected by the third quarter of FY28…,” Singh mentioned during the same call.
Amber’s stock has risen more than 15% in the past month on the electronics story.
Who Is Winning The Valuation Game?
“The business is still more a volume play than a pure margin play, with Syrma and Kaynes the nearest comparables,” said an equity analyst on the condition of anonymity.
Both trade at price-to-earnings multiples of 68 and 65. Applying a similar 65-70 times multiple to an earnings-per-share figure of ₹3 implies an issue price of roughly ₹195 to 210 – only a modest premium to the last transaction price and a valuation near ₹12,700 crore. That range would still leave room for Amber to retain control by issuing around 12 crore shares.
Anything substantially higher would require investors to underwrite the completion of a strategy whose higher-value pieces are not yet fully built.
The company is asking the market to value what it intends to become – a vertically integrated maker across the electronics chain, the largest PCB manufacturer in India, positioned for localisation.
Much of the acquisition trail is recent; integration, yields, external customer wins and the ramp of advanced capacity remain ahead. Smartphone and related assembly work in India has historically been a volume business that compresses margins.
ILJIN’s path is meant to be different, but the revenue mix and the status of the HDI and industrial-automation initiatives show that the shift is still incomplete.
The analyst quoted above noted that electronics is a lucrative space given the government support and large addressable market, and that it makes sense for Amber to pursue it. The group’s electronics presence was relatively small until it entered PCBs and began the series of acquisitions, so the move is not from a standing start.
At the same time, he flagged greenfield projects and supply-chain dependencies as the biggest risks, saying execution of the various capacity expansions will need close watching and that raw-material availability remains a material concern.
Retail investors will therefore be underwriting a combination of current EMS and bare-board economics plus the unfinished higher-value stack, while Amber seeks to keep majority control and private equity sits on large paper gains from a round only a year old. The final pricing will show how much of the future story the market is prepared to pay for today.
Amber Enterprises shares closed at ₹6,832.5 Thursday, down by 1.34%.