ILJIN Under Amber Over The Years

Amber Enterprises, which acquired a 70% stake in ILJIN in 2017 for ₹54.4 crore (valuing the business at ₹77 crore), holds just over 60% today. It has told its own investors it intends to keep control above 51% after the IPO, data from the DRHP and per Outlook Business’ back-of-the-envelope calculation.



The size of the fresh issue will determine how much of that stake it retains.



On a consolidated basis the Amber group carries ₹4,100 - 4,200 crore of debt , of which roughly ₹1,700 crore sits in ILJIN’s book. The company plans to raise about ₹2,500 crore through the fresh issue, earmarking the bulk to reduce ILJIN-level ₹1,700 crore debt and fund subsidiaries including Ascent Circuits and Shogini Technoarts, deploy around ₹189 crore on machinery, and retain a portion for general corporate purposes.



It also plans to raise a pre-IPO round of ₹500 crore. It is important to note that these allocations can still shift in the final prospectus.