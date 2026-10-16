KORA By NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur As Its New Brand Face

Speaking about the association, Nilesh Chhadva and Mitesh Sumbad, Founders, KORA by NM, said: “Celebration has always been at the heart of KORA, and our vision is to be part of every moment that matters to the modern Indian man. Aditya Roy Kapur embodies the charm, confidence and individuality that define the KORA Man. As we continue to grow and evolve, this association marks an exciting new chapter for us, bringing our philosophy of ‘For Your Every Celebration’ to life.”