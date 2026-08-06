Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: SC Hopeful Of Resolution Through Mediation

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed optimism that the dispute between late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, and his wife, Priya Kapur, over the family trust and estate could be resolved amicably through mediation.
The court has appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as mediator. According to the mediator's preliminary report, six mediation sessions have been held so far, during which the mediator interacted with all family members and also availed the services of a senior chartered accountant.
The Supreme Court noted that the mediation was proceeding satisfactorily, with both parties cooperating and engaging in detailed discussions, as reported by Bar & Bench. The parties have agreed to continue mediation towards a wholistic settlement of claims, the court's order stated.
Dispute Over Mediator's Fee
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, told the court that mediation was continuing but flagged a difficulty over the mediator's fee, noting that Rani Kapur was 80 years old and did not have the funds to pay. Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing the other side, suggested the matter could be resolved between the two parties. Dave responded that Priya Kapur's side had greater financial means and could continue bearing the cost.
The court asked which of the senior advocates present, rather than their clients, would pay the mediator, and directed that the RK Family Trust bear the fee for the time being. It later ordered that the mediator's fee be paid from the trust, stating there should be no further debate on the issue.
Advertisement
Senior Advocate Sheryl Trehan, appearing for Priya Kapur, informed the court that the two sides had held a mediation session two days earlier.
Dave told the court that Rani Kapur was not in good health and requested that the next hearing be scheduled before November. The court noted that the mediator had sought time until November 2, 2026, to continue proceedings, and said it remained hopeful of a resolution given the level of cooperation shown by both sides so far.
The court urged both parties to approach mediation with an open mind and avoid getting drawn into prolonged litigation. It cautioned that if mediation failed, the parties would be free to pursue legal proceedings, but expressed hope that this would not become necessary.