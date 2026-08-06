Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: SC Hopeful Of Resolution Through Mediation

Dispute Over Mediator's Fee

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, told the court that mediation was continuing but flagged a difficulty over the mediator's fee, noting that Rani Kapur was 80 years old and did not have the funds to pay. Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing the other side, suggested the matter could be resolved between the two parties. Dave responded that Priya Kapur's side had greater financial means and could continue bearing the cost.