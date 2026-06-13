Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Seeks Independent Probe Over 1989 Tata Sons Share Transfer

Tata Trusts, meanwhile, has pushed back against the allegations, saying they are part of a “wilful, malicious and orchestrated campaign” aimed at discrediting an institution that has served the country for more than 130 years. The Trusts also said the accusations were intended to tarnish the reputation of late Ratan N Tata, Jimmy Tata and Noel Tata, and added that it would pursue legal remedies to protect its reputation.