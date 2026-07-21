Vijay Singh Won't Seek Another Term at Sir Ratan Tata Trust; Says 'Changed Atmosphere' Raises Doubts

Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Vijay Singh will step down as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust on August 14 after deciding not to seek another term.
Singh cited the "changed atmosphere" within the Trusts following Ratan Tata's passing as one of the reasons for his decision.
His exit comes amid governance differences, legal proceedings and ongoing discussions over Tata Trusts' representation on the Tata Sons board.
Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Vijay Singh will step down as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) on August 14, when his current term ends, bringing to a close a long association with one of the Tata Group's key philanthropic institutions, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).
Speaking to the publication, the 78-year-old said he had decided not to seek another term. However, he will continue as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for another year.
Singh Cites 'Changed Atmosphere'
Singh said the environment within the Tata Trusts had changed after the passing of Ratan Tata. "The changed atmosphere in the trusts after Ratan Tata's passing has been disquieting and raises doubts about the future," Singh told ET.
He added that he did not wish to continue beyond his present tenure at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and would not seek renewal in any other trust after his current term.
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Exit Comes Amid Governance Challenges
Singh's decision follows a series of developments that have highlighted differences within the Tata Trusts, which collectively own a majority stake in Tata Sons.
In May, Singh and fellow Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan stepped down from the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) after trustee Mehli Mistry opposed their reappointments, raising questions over eligibility under the trust deed.
The report also said Singh was unlikely to have secured unanimous support for another term at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust after his public comments favouring the possibility of listing Tata Sons, a view that differed from the Trusts' current position under Chairman Noel Tata, who continues to support keeping Tata Sons privately held.
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Legal Proceedings Delay Key Decisions
The report said the Sir Ratan Tata Trust has been unable to hold board meetings after the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner restrained it from convening meetings while a complaint related to the appointment of perpetual trustees and other governance issues is being examined.
The Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust together hold most of the Tata Trusts' stake in Tata Sons. Meetings scheduled earlier this year to review the Trusts' representation on the Tata Sons board, including the appointment of nominee directors, were deferred because of the ongoing legal proceedings.
According to the publication, discussions were also expected to cover public remarks made by Singh and Srinivasan on a potential Tata Sons listing. The Trusts are understood to be aligning their board nominees with the institution's position on key governance matters, including the company's ownership structure.