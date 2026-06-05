Tata Trusts Rejects Allegations Over 1989 Share Transfer, May Seek Legal Action

Last month, all Tata Trusts meetings scheduled for May 16 were deferred following a direction from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's office, triggered by a separate complaint questioning the composition of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust board. The complaint alleged that three of six trustees were permanent trustees, in violation of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, as amended in 2025, which limits perpetual or life trustees to no more than one-fourth of total trustees.