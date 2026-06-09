Mehli Mistry Moves Charity Commissioner Against Tata Trusts over Governance Lapses

This comes as Mistry's petition is a resolution passed unanimously by trustees of SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) on October 17, 2024 — shortly after Ratan Tata's death — to support the reappointment of existing trustees in the interest of continuity. Mistry contends that this understanding was not honoured in his case, and that his non-renewal was arbitrary and at odds with what the trustees had collectively agreed upon.