Tata Power Targets January 2028 Commissioning for Odisha Wafer-Ingot Facility

Tata Power aims to commission its 10 GW wafer-ingot plant in Odisha by January 2028.
Existing Tata land in Gopalpur and attractive state incentives drove the location choice.
The plant will be built in two 5 GW phases with state incentives, including a 30% capex subsidy and power tariff benefits.
Tata Power is targeting January 2028 to commission its 10 GW solar wafer and ingot manufacturing plant in Odisha, Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said on Monday.
"We are setting up a wafer and ingot manufacturing plant in Odisha. We have already acquired the land, and preliminary activities—including environmental clearances, water arrangements, and other approvals—are underway," Sinha said during the company's earnings call. "We expect construction to begin by October, and the plant is targeted to become operational by January 2028."
Explaining the choice of Odisha, Sinha said the company evaluated incentives and support offered by several states before taking a final decision.
"After evaluating the incentives and support offered by different states—including lower power costs and other benefits—we decided to locate the project in Odisha," he said.
He added that Tata's existing land parcel in Gopalpur also played a key role. "Tata already had land in Gopalpur, where a Tata SEZ had been planned. Since the land was already acquired, we were able to move quickly and finalise Gopalpur, Odisha, as the project location."
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The project will be developed in two phases of 5 GW each, taking the total manufacturing capacity to 10 GW.
Outlook Business had earlier reported in December 2025 that the Odisha government had approved Tata Power's proposal to set up the ₹10,000-crore facility.
As part of the approval, the state cleared several incentives, including a 30% capital investment subsidy, a 100% waiver of electricity duty for 20 years, a ₹2-per-unit power tariff subsidy, and 100% reimbursement of net SC/ST costs for 15 years.