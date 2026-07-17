Tata Electronics to Start India's First Chip Fab With 90nm Technology

Tata Electronics is expected to begin chip production at its Dholera fabrication plant with 90nm process technology before expanding to 28nm.
The company said its roadmap has always included a phased rollout starting with mature nodes.
The project is part of India's broader effort to build a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.
Tata Electronics is preparing to begin semiconductor manufacturing at its upcoming fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, using 90-nanometre (90nm) process technology before expanding to 28nm, according to a Bloomberg report.
The Dholera facility, being developed in partnership with Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC), will be India's first large-scale semiconductor fabrication plant.
The development comes as India steps up efforts to build a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and reduce its dependence on chip imports.
Company Says Rollout Will Be Phased
Responding to Bloomberg, a Tata Electronics spokesperson said the Dholera plant will manufacture chips across technology nodes ranging from 28nm to 110nm. The spokesperson said the company's plan had always been to start with 55nm and 90nm process technologies, followed by 28nm, which would remain a key part of its offering.
PSMC also said the partnership covers several technology platforms, with 28nm being the most advanced process under the collaboration. It added that semiconductor manufacturing typically begins with mature nodes before moving to more advanced technologies.
Part of India's Semiconductor Push
The Dholera plant is being built with a planned investment of $10.7 billion and is among the key projects backed under the Indian government's semiconductor programme.
The initial production is expected to focus on 90nm chips, which are commonly used in industrial equipment and automobiles. By comparison, 28nm chips are widely used in smartphones, consumer electronics, communication equipment and increasingly in vehicles.
The development comes shortly after the Union Cabinet approved ₹1.28 lakh crore in fresh incentives for semiconductor design, manufacturing equipment and supply-chain development. The new package complements the earlier $10 billion semiconductor incentive programme announced in 2021, under which the government agreed to fund up to half the cost of approved semiconductor projects, including Tata's Dholera facility.
In Tata Sons' annual report, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described 28nm as the starting point of the group's semiconductor journey. However, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this week that the Dholera plant is expected to begin commercial production by mid-2028.