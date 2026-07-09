Tata Group Eyes $100 Bn Auto Revenue By FY31, JLR To Lead Growth

Tata Group is aiming for about $100 billion in automotive revenue by the year ending March 2031, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said, laying out growth plans across the group's four automotive businesses following the demerger of Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehicle operations.
Speaking to shareholders at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's annual general meeting on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran said Jaguar Land Rover is expected to contribute $45 billion to $50 billion of this revenue, while the commercial vehicle business is targeted at about $40 billion, according to Bloomberg. The remaining revenue is expected to come from the cars and auto components businesses, he said.
Investment Plans Across Units
Tata Motors' domestic business plans to invest about ₹4 trillion ($41.9 billion) over the next five years, Chandrasekaran reportedly said, while its UK based luxury unit, Jaguar Land Rover, will spend around £20 billion ($26.8 billion) in the same period. These investments are meant to fund new products, electrification, manufacturing capacity and technology, he added.
For its passenger vehicle business, the company reiterated its target of expanding its India market share from 14.2% to 20% by March 2031. This growth is expected to be driven by six new model launches and more than 20 product refreshes, Chandrasekaran said as per the report.
He also said the recently revived Sierra has the potential to become one of the company's best selling models.
Tata Motors PV currently leads the domestic electric vehicle market with a nearly 45% share. Chandrasekaran said the company intends to maintain this position by expanding its EV portfolio across multiple price points.
Chandrasekaran said Tata's closely held battery maker, Agratas, will begin production in calendar year 2027 and will supply batteries to both Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors. This is part of the group's broader push to localise battery manufacturing, he said.