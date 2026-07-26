Confident of a 'Breakout Year' in FY27: Tata Technologies CEO & MD

Elaborating on the reasons for the company's bullishness, he said, "What we are starting to see in the industry is what we have been predicting for a number of years. We have always felt that the industry would pivot to a position whereby the OEMs would increasingly reduce their focus to the things that are core to the DNA of their brand." Citing the example of super car company McLaren, Harris said, "Driving experience is what is core to their brand. Everything else we believe will increasingly be outsourced." Stating that the market of engineering services organisations will likely be divided into two, he said, "We think that the companies that can take on responsibility for full vehicle (development), full work packages will do very well. Those that just deliver services, they will be dependent upon the capex spends of the OEMs themselves." Harris further said, "We think we are on the right side of that divide. What we are seeing over the last nine months in terms of an improvement of the growth trajectory of a couple of years ago. We think that is likely to sustain and quite probably expand in terms of growth and margins." Noting the uncertainty over the last 18 months about the viability of electric vehicles due to developments in the US and regulatory changes in Europe has concluded, he said the global auto industry is now back investing in a much more balanced portfolio of propulsion systems.