Tata Motors Inches Closer to Landmark Iveco Acquisition as Final Regulatory Nod Awaits

Tata Motors has addressed all regulatory queries related to its €3.8 billion (around ₹38,000 crore) acquisition of Iveco Group and expects to receive the final clearance by the end of August, paving the way for a public tender offer in September.
The acquisition will expand its commercial vehicle presence across Europe and Latin America while strengthening its portfolio of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles.
Iveco CFO Anna Tanganelli will step down in November as the company prepares for the ownership transition and begins the search for her successor.
Tata Motors has entered the final regulatory phase of acquiring Italy's Iveco Group, with only one clearance pending before it can launch its public tender offer. The proposed acquisition is valued at approximately 3.8 billion euros (around Rs 38,000 crore).
Iveco informed that Tata Motors has addressed all regulatory queries. The Indian automaker expects to receive the final clearance by the end of August 2026.
"The regulatory process is reaching its final stage, with only one pending approval to be received by Tata Motors.
Based on the information received from Tata Motors, following its interactions with the competent Authority, all requests have been addressed and final clearance is expected to be received by end of August 2026," Iveco stated.
Timeline and Impact
Tata Motors expects to launch the public tender offer in early September 2026, with shareholders likely to tender their shares over a two-month window before the offer closes in early November 2026.
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This timeline keeps the transaction on track for final completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.
This transaction represents the largest overseas acquisition for Tata Motors. The buyout aims to expand its commercial vehicle footprint across Europe and Latin America and increase its presence in developed markets.
The deal follows the separation of Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehicle units. It combines Tata's operations with Iveco's trucks, buses and powertrain businesses to strengthen the Indian automaker's global commercial vehicle portfolio.
This move will broaden its portfolio across light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles and strengthen its capabilities in alternative propulsion technologies.
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Executive Leadership Transition
Separately, Iveco Chief Financial Officer Anna Tanganelli will step down on November 2, 2026, to join another listed company.
Her departure is timed to coincide with the expected completion of the tender offer, reflecting the company's preparations for the ownership transition.
Iveco has initiated the search process to appoint her successor and further details will be announced in due course.
"We thank Anna for her valued contributions during her tenure as our CFO, and in particular for her work on the transformative transactions we announced last year and are in the process of completing. We wish her every success in her future role and until then will continue to benefit from her expertise during the coming months," Iveco Chief Executive Officer Olof Persson said.