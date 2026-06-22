Investors Alert! HUL, Asian Paints and Tata Power Among 11 Stocks Going Ex-Date on June 23

Asian Paints, HUL, Tata Power, IHCL, Dalmia Bharat and others will turn ex-dividend on June 23,
June 22 becomes the final day to qualify for payouts under SEBI's T+1 rule
Asian Paints has proposed a final ₹23 per share, HUL ₹22, and Tata Power ₹2.50, among others
Investors seeking dividend income have only one trading session left to purchase shares of several companies, including Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Tata Power Company, before they turn ex-dividend on June 23.
A total of 11 companies are set to reach their record date for dividend eligibility, with cumulative payouts amounting to nearly ₹76 per share across the stocks, as per a report by The Economic Times (ET).
Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) T+1 settlement framework, investors must buy shares at least one trading day before the record date to ensure that the securities are credited to their demat accounts in time for the dividend entitlement. As a result, June 22 marks the final opportunity for investors to qualify for these payouts.
Asian Paints Announces Final Dividend
Asian Paints recommended a final dividend of ₹23 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed June 23 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.
The report noted that the dividend is expected to be paid on or after July 13, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 9.
Including the interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share declared in November 2025, Asian Paints’ total dividend payout for FY26 stands at ₹27.50 per share.
HUL and Tata Power Among Key Dividend Payers
Hindustan Unilever has proposed a final dividend of ₹22 per share, subject to approval from shareholders at its AGM. This comes in addition to the interim dividend of ₹19 per share announced in October 2025.
The FMCG major’s total dividend payout for FY26 is estimated at ₹9,633 crore, as per ET. HUL has distributed dividends 55 times since March 2001.
Tata Power has set June 23 as the record date for its final dividend of ₹2.50 per share. Since July 2001, it has declared 27 dividends and the stock holds a dividend yield of 0.56%.
IHCL, Dalmia Bharat and Others Also in Focus
The board of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) recommended a dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each, subject to shareholder approval at its forthcoming AGM.
If approved, the company said the dividend would be paid within five days of the AGM.
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers and Dalmia Bharat have both declared dividends of ₹5 per share. Thyrocare Technologies is paying ₹7 per share, while GNA Axles is paying ₹3 per share.
Smaller payouts include Master Components (₹0.75 per share), Fredun Pharmaceuticals (₹0.7 per share), and DAR Credit & Capital (₹0.5 per share).