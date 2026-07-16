Tata Motors Pushes Back On CAFE Credit Pricing, Seeks BEE Role Change

Concern Over Credit Pricing

Tata Motors' main objection relates to how BEE has priced the credits. According to the letter, Clause (f) of the draft notification allows manufacturers with debit balances to buy credits directly from BEE at ₹2,500 per gram of CO2/km, while non-compliance under the Energy Conservation Act works out to nearly ₹5,000 per gram of CO2/km. This means BEE credits would be available at half the statutory cost.