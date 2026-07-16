Tata Motors Pushes Back On CAFE Credit Pricing, Seeks BEE Role Change

Tata Motors seeks changes to the proposed CAFE credit-debit mechanism.
It flags that BEE credits are priced cheaper than genuine compliance investment.
The company wants unused credits to carry forward into future compliance periods.
A proposed credit-debit system under India's fuel-efficiency rules could make it cheaper for automakers to buy their way to compliance instead of investing in cleaner technologies, Tata Motors has warned in a letter to the Power Ministry and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).
The automaker sent the letter on July 14, according to a Business Standard report, which reviewed a copy of the communication. While the company supports the idea of a credit-debit mechanism in principle, it has sought significant changes to how the framework is designed.
The letter comes two days after the Centre proposed amendments to the CAFE-II framework to introduce a market-based credit-debit system for PV manufacturers. Under the proposal, manufacturers that exceed their prescribed fuel-efficiency targets will earn tradable credits, while those falling short will accumulate debits. Manufacturers with debit balances would be allowed to buy credits from BEE at ₹2,500 per gram of CO2/km.
The amendments follow the Centre's decision to waive about ₹2,700 crore in penalties that several PV manufacturers would otherwise have faced under CAFE-II, replacing a purely penalty-driven approach with a market-linked compliance mechanism.
Concern Over Credit Pricing
Tata Motors' main objection relates to how BEE has priced the credits. According to the letter, Clause (f) of the draft notification allows manufacturers with debit balances to buy credits directly from BEE at ₹2,500 per gram of CO2/km, while non-compliance under the Energy Conservation Act works out to nearly ₹5,000 per gram of CO2/km. This means BEE credits would be available at half the statutory cost.
The company said such pricing could alter manufacturers' investment decisions. "If the cost of modifying products, improving fuel efficiency, changing technology or otherwise achieving compliance is higher than ₹2,500 per g CO2/km, it becomes cheaper to buy the credit than to comply," the letter said.
Tata Motors argued that this outcome would defeat the purpose of CAFE, which is meant to encourage manufacturers to improve powertrains, invest in cleaner technologies and reduce fleet emissions over successive model cycles, rather than offer a lower-cost compliance route after the fact.
BEE's Dual Role Questioned
Tata Motors has also objected to BEE's proposed dual role under the draft mechanism. As per the draft, BEE will verify credits and debits, administer manufacturers' passbooks and oversee compliance, while also selling credits directly to manufacturers.
The company said combining the roles of regulator, market administrator, price-setter and seller could undermine confidence in the market. "A credit market can command confidence only if the regulator remains visibly neutral," the company said, adding that BEE should be limited to verification, record-keeping and compliance oversight, and should facilitate transactions between manufacturers rather than participate in the market itself.
Tata Motors instead proposed that manufacturers exceeding their targets trade credits directly with those facing compliance gaps, allowing market-based price discovery while preserving the regulator's neutrality.
India's largest electric passenger vehicle (PV) maker said compliance credits should arise only from actual, measurable and verified over-compliance with fuel-efficiency targets, and that credits generated merely through payment to BEE, without a corresponding reduction in fuel consumption or emissions, would not represent genuine environmental performance.
Tata Motors said manufacturers that exceed CAFE targets incur engineering costs, accept commercial risks and allocate capital for cleaner technologies. It argued that credits earned through such investments should not be diluted by credits created administratively without equivalent environmental gains, which could also depress the value of genuinely earned credits.
The company has also suggested that credits earned through verified over-compliance be allowed to carry forward into subsequent compliance periods, instead of lapsing at the end of the FY23-FY27 block, since such credits represent environmental benefits and investments already made.
Tata Motors has asked the Power Ministry and BEE to make four changes before finalising the framework: delete the provision allowing BEE to sell credits directly to manufacturers, ensure credits arise only from verified over-compliance, retain statutory penalties for any residual non-compliance after genuine credits are exhausted and allow unused credits to be carried forward into future compliance blocks.