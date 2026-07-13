Tata Capital Sets Record Date For FY26 Final Dividend; AGM On August 19

Tata Capital fixed the record date for its FY26 final dividend of ₹0.57 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the August 19 AGM
The company said dividend payouts will attract TDS under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, effective from April 1, 2026
Shareholders will also vote on appointing TP Ostwal & Associates LLP as a joint statutory auditor for a three-year term
Tata Capital has set the record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive its final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend payment is scheduled for on or after August 24, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), after the deduction of tax at source (TDS), as applicable.
The company had earlier recommended a final dividend of Re 0.57 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM. As is standard practice, the company will deduct tax at source before disbursing the dividend.
Meanwhile, the 35th AGM has been scheduled for August 19, 2026, at 11 am and will be held virtually through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM), in accordance with the guidelines and circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
New Tax Rules Apply
Additionally, in its regulatory filing, Tata Capital reminded shareholders about an important change in the tax treatment of dividends.
With the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and its associated rules taking effect from April 1, 2026, dividends paid or distributed by companies are now taxable in the hands of shareholders, meaning the company will deduct tax at source (TDS) while making the dividend payment.
The recommendations are yet to be approved at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Auditor Rotation
Subsequently, the company announced that its board has approved the appointment of TP Ostwal & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, as one of its Joint Statutory Auditors.
The appointment, which came on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, is for three consecutive financial years—FY2026-27, FY2027-28, and FY2028-29—but is subject to shareholders' approval.
The new auditor will assume office from the conclusion of the 35th AGM and serve until the conclusion of the 38th AGM. This move comes as the tenure of one of the existing Joint Statutory Auditors, MSKA & Associates LLP, is set to end at the upcoming AGM.
Meanwhile, Tata Capital shares were last seen trading 0.93% lower at ₹357.10.
The dual announcements are routine in nature but significant from a governance perspective, as they set the stage for what promises to be a packed AGM agenda.
Shareholders will vote on both the dividend distribution and the auditor appointment, while likely receiving updates on the company's performance and strategic direction for the year ahead.