Tata Motors Bets Big on Margins, AI and Global Expansion in CV Push

Tata Motors expects its commercial vehicle business to achieve double-digit EBITDA margins and 7% to 9% free cash flow of revenue by FY2028.
The automaker plans to drive international expansion into Europe, Latin America, and ASEAN markets through its recent Iveco acquisition.
Artificial intelligence and digital fleet management solutions will be deployed to secure higher-margin, less cyclical revenue streams.
Tata Motors expects its commercial vehicle (CV) business to achieve double-digit EBITDA margins, free cash flow of 7% to 9% of revenue, and an investment spend of 2% to 4% of revenue by financial year 2028. The automaker detailed the financial targets during its Investor Day 2026 presentation.
The company achieved several FY2027 targets ahead of schedule, including margin improvement, cash generation, and a strengthened leadership position in the heavy commercial vehicle market.
Tata Motors said its strategy relies on three pillars: strengthening domestic operations, scaling new growth engines, and executing a global pivot.
Global Pivot and Iveco
The company plans to drive its international expansion through its recent Iveco acquisition. Tata Motors expects the transaction to unlock access to new geographic regions and introduce complementary product segments. The combination will expand its portfolio across light, medium, and heavy CVs as well as buses.
Target markets for this expanded portfolio include Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN countries, and Australia-New Zealand.
Executives outlined a long-term corporate vision during the presentation, aiming to become a trusted, globally recognized mobility solutions leader with sustainability at the core.
Digital and AI Growth
Tata Motors plans to expand its downstream and digital services to secure higher-margin, less cyclical revenue streams. The business considers artificial intelligence (AI) central to this growth plan.
The company deployed AI-led maintenance optimisation, digital fleet management solutions, and AI-assisted sales processes to increase operational efficiency and provide non-cyclical income.
The AI-based mileage optimisation programme has already delivered an approximate 7% improvement in fuel efficiency across 40,000 trucks, the company said.
Electrification and Retail Progress
Tata Motors is constructing an electric vehicle ecosystem alongside multiple energy partners. The infrastructure rollout includes captive, public, and mobile charging stations designed to support zero-emission freight transport.
The manufacturer reported strong sales performance in specific retail segments. The Magic retail business doubled in size over a three-year period, while the Winger Deluxe business recorded 36% year-on-year (YoY) growth.
The bus division carries significant momentum into the new financial year, entering FY27 with an order book of approximately 6,000 units. Management indicated that future value creation will come from a combination of market-share gains, electrification, international expansion, digital services, and continued focus on capital efficiency.