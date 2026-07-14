Tata Motors Partners with UCO Bank for Commercial Vehicle Financing

UCO Bank General Manager & Zonal Head-Mumbai, Shashikant Kumar said, "Through this strategic partnership, we aim to provide seamless, competitive and timely financing for TATA Motors' commercial vehicles, enabling entrepreneurs, fleet operators and businesses to expand with confidence." The partnership also brings simplified, customer-friendly documentation for a seamless buying experience, high loan-to-value funding options that lower upfront capital requirements for businesses, and flexible, structured repayment tenures tailored to the cash flow needs of fleet operators, the statement said