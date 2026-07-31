IndiGo Monopoly Debate Explained: Why Rahul Bhatia Says Numbers Don't Tell Full Story

Amit Mittal, Aviation Expert and Director at AeroIntellect Aviation, says IndiGo's market leadership is the result of several factors rather than just its market share. "IndiGo's market share of 66% can be viewed in two aspects. One is that it is an outcome of sheer size of the fleet, fleet mix of narrowbody and regional aircraft, airport slots, frequency, operational efficiency, first-mover advantage in some sectors and being the only airline to fly in some routes," he says.