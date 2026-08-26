Shriram Finance Targets 20% AUM Growth After MUFG’s $4.4 Bn Investment

“We are looking at good opportunities in MSME. There also, what we are seeing is more or less people shifting from unorganised to organised. It is more of friends and families lending to a small shop owner or a small industry. Now, it is becoming more professional because of GST and all. There, because of our reach, maybe we can increase that portfolio slightly more. Gold is a very safe asset, nothing to think about, no-brainer. You take an asset which is in custody, the prices have been more or less stable or going up. In three or four months, nothing goes wrong there,” he said.