HAL, Safran Join Hands To Build Powerful Aravalli Engine For Indian Helicopters

HAL and Safran will develop the 3,500-4,000 shp Aravalli helicopter engine through their joint venture SAFHAL.
The engine will power HAL’s upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter and its naval variant.
The programme could also support future civil applications and expand indigenous aerospace MRO capabilities.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a final contract with their joint venture SAFHAL Helicopter Engines (SAFHAL) for the design, development, manufacture, supply and lifecycle support of a new-generation helicopter engine, the companies said in a press release.
Named Aravalli, the engine will be developed in the 3,500-4,000 shaft horsepower (shp) class and has been selected to power HAL’s upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).
The contract marks a major step in the India-France partnership on helicopter propulsion. HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K said the programme would create a foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms and support the development of a domestic aerospace ecosystem.
Aravalli Engine To Power India’s New Helicopters
The Aravalli programme will cover the engine’s complete development cycle, including advanced design, manufacturing, testing and product support. SAFHAL will use the technical expertise of both HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines to develop the turboshaft engine.
The companies said the programme is aimed at delivering performance, reliability, maintainability and operational effectiveness while meeting international aerospace standards. The engine is being tailored for medium-lift rotorcraft requirements in India and potentially global markets.
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HAL’s Ravi K said the programme would also contribute to India’s push for greater self-reliance in aero-engine technology. “The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem,” he said.
Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cedric Goubet said the project marks a new phase in the company’s long-standing relationship with HAL and France-India aerospace cooperation. He said this was the first time Safran Helicopter Engines had taken up an engine in this power class as a co-development programme.
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HAL-Safran Partnership Could Expand Beyond Defence
The Aravalli engine could eventually find applications beyond military helicopters. According to the companies, potential civil uses include offshore transportation, utility missions and VVIP transport.
The programme is also expected to support the growth of indigenous Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India. SAFHAL will combine the manufacturing, engineering and research capabilities of HAL and Safran to build local capacity around the engine.
Safran said the project is part of its wider commitment to India, which includes investments in manufacturing, engineering, research and development and MRO. The partnership builds on decades of cooperation between the two companies.
Safran Helicopter Engines has supplied engines for several HAL helicopter programmes, including the Cheetah and Chetak, powered by Artouste engines, and the Shakti engine family used in the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.
The Aravalli programme will take that relationship into a new phase, with HAL and Safran jointly developing a high-power turboshaft engine for India’s future rotorcraft programmes.