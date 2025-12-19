Japan’s MUFG to Acquire 20% Stake in Shriram Finance for ₹39,618 Cr

MUFG Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa said, “Shriram Finance share a common vision and aligned values for the future. Leveraging our global capabilities, MUFG is committed to supporting Shriram Finance's growth and contributing to economic development, communities, and society in India." Asia is MUFG's second home market, and within the region, India stands out as one of the most important markets globally, expected to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030. MUFG's journey in India began in 1894 with the setup of the Mumbai branch of Yokohama Specie Bank, a predecessor of The Bank of Tokyo.