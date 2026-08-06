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Shriram General Insurance Gross Premium Rises 23% to ₹1,180 Cr In Apr-Jun

Its Managing Director and CEO, Anil Aggarwal, said the company remained focused on expanding its distribution network by recruiting financial advisors while maintaining disciplined underwriting.

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Shriram General Insurance Gross Premium Rises 23% to ₹1,180 Cr In Apr-Jun
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Shriram General Insurance Company has reported a 23% year-on-year rise in gross direct premium (GDP) to ₹1,180 crore in the first quarter of FY27, outpacing the general insurance industry's growth of 11%.

The motor insurance business, its largest segment, grew 25% during the April-June quarter against the industry's 14% growth, while its personal accident portfolio expanded 47% in line with the industry, the insurer said in a press briefing.

Its net profit increased 5% to ₹131 crore in the quarter from ₹125 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Its Managing Director and CEO, Anil Aggarwal, said the company remained focused on expanding its distribution network by recruiting financial advisors while maintaining disciplined underwriting.

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He said that the company reported a solvency ratio of 3.02 as of June 2026, significantly higher than the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

"Our commitment towards efficient claims settlement reinforces customer trust," he said.

He said that the company aims to increase its financial advisor base to two lakh by FY30 and is gradually strengthening its presence in the health insurance segment.

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